Congress government will provide legal guarantee for MSP: Kharge

Amid farmers' `Delhi Chalo' agitation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said his party would provide legal guarantee to Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops after coming to power.

This was his party's first ''guarantee'' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Speaking during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's `Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Ambikapur district of Chhattisgarh, Kharge also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the people should not believe Modi's ''guarantees''.

''If Congress comes to power at the Centre (after the Lok Sabha polls), it will ensure legal guarantee to MSP in the interest of farmers. It is our first guarantee,'' Kharge said.

One of the demands of the farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' march is enactment of law guaranteeing MSP for crops.

PM Modi does not believe in democracy and works only for himself, Kharge claimed. The Congress is the party of the poor, while the BJP is the party of the rich, he claimed.

