Left Menu

Odisha: BJD leaders file nominations for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections

The two BJD candidates filed their nominations before the returning officer here in the state assembly, in the presence of BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 17:23 IST
Odisha: BJD leaders file nominations for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders Debasish Samantray and Subhasish Khuntia on Tuesday filed their nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The two BJD candidates filed their nominations before the Returning Officer here in the state assembly, in the presence of BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha are set to be vacant in April following the completion of the terms of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and BJD MPs Prashant Nanda, and Amar Patnaik. Debasish Samantray thanked CM Patnaik for choosing him and said the state will always be the priority.

"I would like to thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He has bestowed faith on me because, when you pay a visit to Centre, you have to work with them in the interest of the state. So always, the state will be the priority because we are a strong regional party in Odisha. Our regional aspirations need to be addressed by the central government. If somewhere our CM feels that our state is being neglected, then all MPs will ask the Centre to look into Odisha's demands. CM has said to me that I am sending you to Delhi, and you will work to strengthen the party," he said. Subhasish Khuntia, who also filed his nominations, said that BJD will win the Assembly elections in the state as well as the Lok Sabha elections.

"The Chief Minister has selected me for the Rajya Sabha. I will always be ready to take the issues of Odisha to the centre and work for the people. In the coming time, we will make Naveen Patnaik the CM for the sixth time in the Legislative Assembly elections and will also win two Lok Sabha seats," he said. The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Odisha, on February 27.

Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on this date, with the deadline for nominations set for February 15. The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024