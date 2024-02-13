"Opposition had said 'khela hoga' but...": Giriraj Singh hits out at RJD

After the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar won the Bihar floor test, Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav by reminding him of "khela hoga" slogans. "They (opposition in Bihar) raised Khelo Hoga slogans. I request the government to order a CBI investigation into the charges of horse trading claims. How much money was given must be investigated," he said.

Alleging that Tejashwi Yadav's father former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was involved in various scams, the Union Minister said, "Tejashwi Yadav's father made a deal in fodder scam, land for job scam, etc. Your (Tejashwi) speech cannot hide your black deeds." Giriraj Singh accused Tejashwi Yadav of "killing democracy," adding to which he said, "A question was raised if PM Modi could guarantee that Nitish Kumar won't take a U-turn again. I just want to say that Modi's guarantee is definitely that they (Tejashwi Yadav) won't come into power again."

Lashing out further at Tejashwi Yadav, Giriraj Singh said, "He is just young and handsome from the outside but inside he is corrupt." "People will not vote for you again. Somebody else gave jobs and you try to take the credit. I know how the transfer and postings were done in the state. You will soon get exposed," he added.

Meanwhile, after the Bihar government won the floor test, many other leaders of Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. The Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj, talking about the floor test, stated, "Every claim of the opposition was thoroughly examined, but in the electoral test, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government succeeded, proving that they effectively countered every challenge posed by the opposition."

"Regarding job appointments, especially in the education sector, it was revealed that the teachers appointed by you (Tejashwi Yadav) don't even visit the office. So how are you taking credit? The credit goes to the government, and it speaks for the work in every village under the leadership of Nitish Kumar." (ANI)

