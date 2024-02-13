"Naveen Patnaik has outsourced his government, officers run it,": Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has "outsourced" his government and officers run it, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged on Tuesday. Chouhan, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, also said,"Uncontrolled officers have entrapped the entire Odisha in the swamp of corruption."

Chouhan made the remark while talking to reporters in Bhubaneswar during his visit to Odisha on Tuesday, adding that he would participate in the conference of booth workers there in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Both elections - Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha - are scheduled to be held at the same time in Odisha. CM Naveen Patnaik has outsourced his government. He doesn't run the government, his officers run the government...Uncontrolled officers have entrapped the entire Odisha in the swamp of corruption. There is corruption here, women are unsafe...Central Government's schemes are not being implemented properly...the public knows the truth," the BJP leader added.

He also said that he will hold a meeting of the Lok Sabha Steering Committee here. "In the meantime, I will also participate in the program of plantation as I plant slapping everyday. I will also visit the party workers' house and will have food there. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). A glorious and prosperous India is being developed under the leadership of PM Modi in the Amrit kaal of Independence. To complete this target, we are engaged in the work to form the Modi government for the third time," Chouhan said.

He further expressed his confidence in winning both the state and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha. "We secured eight seats in the last Lok Sabha elections (in Odisha). Over 86 per cent people in Odisha love PM Modi and standing with him. I think we will win Lok Sabha elections with a great majority and BJP will get a majority in Assembly elections too to form the Government in the state," Chouhan said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)