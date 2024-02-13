Left Menu

INDIA bloc has collapsed in Goa, people have lost confidence in Cong: CM Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:22 IST
INDIA bloc has collapsed in Goa, people have lost confidence in Cong: CM Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

The INDIA bloc has collapsed in Goa, and people have lost confidence in the Congress, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its party MLA as the opposition alliance's candidate from the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

AAP's state unit president Amit Palekar announced that Venzy Viegas, a legislator from the Benaulim constituency, is the nominee of the INDIA bloc and appealed to other parties in the Opposition to support him.

Notably, South Goa, one of the two Lok Sabha seats in the coastal state, is currently represented by Congress MP Francisco Sardinha.

Talking to reporters in South Goa, the chief minister said, ''The INDIA alliance has collapsed in Goa. The AAP has already announced its candidate for the South Goa seat. People don't have confidence in Rahul Gandhi or the Congress.'' People have confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, which will win majority seats in the upcoming elections, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024