Left Menu

President Murmu reaches Jaipur, will visit temples in Dausa, Dungarpur on Feb 14

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:35 IST
President Murmu reaches Jaipur, will visit temples in Dausa, Dungarpur on Feb 14
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday evening and was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

She will stay the night in the state capital and will visit Mehandipur Balaji temple in Dausa and Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur district on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, after attending Aarti at the Balaji temple in Dausa at 10.35 am, she will visit Hari temple in Beneshwar Dham at 2 pm. Later, she will attend a Lakhpati Didi sammelan at Beneshwar Dham at 3.40 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024