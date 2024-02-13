Yemen Houthi leader: No ships linked to Israel passed over the past week
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-02-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 22:39 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The leader of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday that the group had been able to prevent Israeli-linked ships from passing through the Gulf of Aden over the past week.
"This is a real victory", Abdul Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US says "not looking for war" with Iran, weighs a response to "escalatory" drone attacks
US doesn't seek another war: White House on drone strike by Iran-backed group
Kremlin, asked about potential U.S. strikes on Iran, calls for all sides to de-escalate
Kremlin, asked about potential US strikes on Iran, calls for all sides to de-escalate
Drone attack on American troops risks widening Middle East conflict – and drawing in Iran-US tensions