Rajasthan CM Sharma attributes ERCP success to BJP, blames Congress for hindrances

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday accused the former Congress government of stalling the Rajasthan Eastern Canal Project (ERCP), which is now, he said, on its course to completion only because of the BJP-led ''double-engine'' government.

He said that the integrated ERCP project will be completed in five years, leading to abundant water for drinking and irrigation to Eastern Rajasthan.

''The double-engine government of the Central and state governments has paved the way for the realisation of this project by removing the obstacles right after formation of the government whereas the previous government had kept this project on hold,'' Sharma said.

He made the remarks addressing a programme during the unveiling of a statue of Maharaja Surajmal on the occasion of his birth anniversary on the Maharaja Surajmal Brij University campus in Bharatpur.

Sharma also spoke about the paper leak incidents that have taken place in the last few years in the state.

He said that the BJP government has constituted an SIT to investigate these cases and so far, 25 people have been arrested in connection with the leaks.

The CM said that his government has taken concrete steps to ensure better law and order in the state, including the formation of a task force to free the state from gang war and eliminate crime syndicates.

