Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi to file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow: Sources

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination for Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow and the final decision on the state she will represent in the upper House of Parliament will be taken tonight, sources said on Tuesday

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 23:18 IST
Sonia Gandhi to file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow: Sources
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination for Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow and the final decision on the state she will represent in the upper House of Parliament will be taken tonight, sources said on Tuesday. Sonia Gandhi, who was Congress president for almost 22 years between 1998 and 2022, is a five-time Lok Sabha MP.

Sources said her son Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will accompany her when she files nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. "Final decision on the state to contest from will be taken by tonight," a source said.

Top sources said while Rajasthan is "top" in terms of choices, some other state units have made offers for her to file the nomination. They said she is likely to opt for Rajasthan. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was last elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, is retiring in April this year.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had also been a member of Rajya Sabha. Sonia Gandhi, who is chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, has been repeatedly elected to Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

The move to file nominations for Rajya Sabha comes ahead of Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year. The Congress is yet to announce candidates for the biennial elections for 56 seats from 15 states. The last date for filing nominations is February 15.

The Election Commission last month declared the schedule for the biennial poll for 56 Rajya Sabha seats and voting will take place on February 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024