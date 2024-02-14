Left Menu

Peru's president reshuffles cabinet, tapping new economy and energy chiefs

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 05:53 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 05:53 IST
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte named replacements on Tuesday for four key members of her cabinet, including a new economy chief as well as a new energy and mining minister, with both set to face a fragile economy that last year dipped into recession.

Boluarte, president of the South American nation since late 2022, made the announcements in a televised ceremony from capital Lima. Economist Jose Arista was named to succeed outgoing Economy Minister Alex Contreras, who announced his resignation in a post on social media.

Arista is a former budget director and served a brief stint as economy minister under former President Manuel Merino. Boluarte also tapped Romulo Mucho to replace the country's energy and mining minister, Oscar Vera.

Mucho, a mining engineer, previously served as the ministry's vice minister nearly two decades ago. Peru is the world's second-biggest copper producer.

Boluarte also picked Walter Astudillo to serve as her new defense minister, while Juan Carlos Castro will take over as the country's next environment chief.

