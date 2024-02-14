Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Continuously Prioritized the Safety of Indian Nationals Abroad: Foreign Secretary Kwatra

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 14-02-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 11:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always taken the initiative and spoken to leaders of other countries to ensure the safety of Indian nationals abroad, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said here on Wednesday.

Responding to questions on the release of eight Indian Navy veterans, facing death row in Qatar, Kwatra said whenever the Indian community had faced problems, the Prime Minister, his leadership and his personal initiatives ensured that they were brought back to India.

"This is direct evidence of the sensitive approach the Prime Minister adopts to address the problems faced by the Indian community," Kwatra said during a briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to the UAE.

The foreign secretary said that over the past 10 years, whenever Indian nationals have faced problems, it was not just a question of the Ministry of External Affairs but the whole of government approach has been adopted to ensure their safety.

"Indian nationals, wherever they are, should be extended all possible and appropriate help. These are the directives of the Prime Minister," Kwatra said.

"He (PM) has taken the initiative to speak to leaders of other countries and he has ensured that Indian nationals wherever they are, remain safe and are brought back to India if necessary," the foreign secretary said. The Prime Minister is visiting Qatar Wednesday evening, Kwatra said, adding that the details about his discussions with the Emirati leadership will be shared as and when they take place.

The Foreign Secretary said India-Qatar relations are comprehensive and the Prime Minister's visit to Doha will take the ties to newer heights.

Kwatra said the Prime Minister has taken personal initiative to strengthen India's relationship with every country in the Gulf region.

Earlier this week, Qatar released the eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel nearly three-and-a-half months after they were handed down death sentences in a case of suspected espionage.

Seven of the eight Indian nationals returned home on Monday.

The Indian nationals, who worked with the private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August 2022 reportedly in an alleged case of espionage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

