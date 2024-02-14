Left Menu

TN Assembly opposes Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' policy through adopted resolution

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 12:47 IST
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution against the Centre's proposed 'One Nation, One Election' policy.

Chief Minister M K Stalin moved the resolution, besides another one urging the Centre not to go ahead with the proposed delimitation exercise to be taken up after 2026 based on the census.

The 'One Nation, One Election' move was ''against democracy, impractical; not enshrined in the Constitution of India,'' the resolution said and urged the Union government not to implement it.

''Elections to local bodies, state Assemblies and Parliament are being held at different times on the basis of people centric issues in (a) vast and diverse country like India and it is against the idea of democratic decentralisation,'' the resolution added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

