BJP chief Nadda is Rajya Sabha poll candidate from Gujarat, ex-CM Chavan from Maharashtra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 14:39 IST
The BJP on Wednesday fielded its president J P Nadda for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan from his home state.

Chavan joined the BJP on Tuesday, a day after quitting the Congress.

The BJP's latest list of candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls has seven nominees -- four from Gujarat and three from Maharashtra.

Nadda is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh but the BJP does not have the numbers to win the lone seat from the Congress-ruled state.

Union ministers and outgoing Rajya Sabha members Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala, both from Gujarat, and Narayan Rane from Maharashtra have not been renominated amid a possibility that they may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. TIR TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

