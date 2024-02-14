Kremlin: possible U.S. prisoner swap can only be done "in silence"
The Kremlin asked on Wednesday about a possible prisoner exchange with the United States, and restated its position that such cases can only be resolved "in silence", meaning that it will not provide a running commentary on negotiations.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that he had spoken to Paul Whelan, a Marine Corps veteran imprisoned in Russia since 2018 on spying charges he and the White House deny, in a rare phone call.
