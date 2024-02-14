Ghana finance minister Ofori-Atta relieved of duties - statement
Reuters | Accra | Updated: 14-02-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 15:37 IST
- Country:
- Ghana
Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been relieved of his duties by the president and will be replaced by Mohammed Amin Adam as part of a cabinet reshuffle, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ken Ofori-Atta
- Mohammed Amin Adam
- Ghana
- Finance
Advertisement