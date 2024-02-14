"Will finalise candidates after...": Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar after Congress Screening Committee meeting

After the Karnataka Congress Screening Committee meeting, state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the party would finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the state after another round of surveys. "We have discussed about a lot of names that have been recommended by the district ministers, observers and party cadres. The next meeting will be held in Delhi, where we will discuss some more names recommended by the survey team. Again some names have cropped up, which will be given to the survey team. We have come to anonymity on various issues," Shivakumar told reporters on Wednesday.

He further said that the party has to release the list as soon as possible. When asked about the High Court expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress in the investigation related to 40 per cent commission allegations, he said, "The investigation has been given to a committee, it is their job."

Earlier today, the Congress announced its six candidates from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on February 27. The grand old party has fielded All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer Ajay Maken from Karnataka. Along with him, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar will also contest from the southern state.

Ashok Singh will contest from Madhya Pradesh, while former MP Renuka Chowdhury and Anil Kumar Yadav have been fielded from Telangana. Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan.

Party MP Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state party president Govind Singh Dotasra were also present. The grand old party also announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial elections today.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, for February 27. (ANI)

