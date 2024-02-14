"Punjab government is with farmers; Centre using police as weapon": State Minister Anmol Gagan Mann

Amid the ongoing farmers protest, Punjab Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government is with the farmers and the Central government is using the police as a weapon. After attending the Rural Olympics programme in Kila Raipur, Anmol Gagan Mann said that police using tear gas to disperse the farmers has damaged the eyesight of many.

"The Punjab government is with the farmers. The central government is illegally using the police as a weapon. India is an agricultural country. I belong to a farming family. The use of tear gas has continuously damaged the eyes of many people, and I have read the news that many people have also lost their eyesight. We condemn the way the central government has used the police as an illegal weapon," she said. "Punjabis have always been the guiding light for the country and they are the people who fight for their rights. The more they press us, the more we will rise and keep flying. We are proud that we were born in Punjab," she added.

Regarding the video of Aam Aadmi Party's MSP-related promises being shared by the opposition parties, Anmol Gagan Mann said that she has only one dream that all the farmers should get MSP. "I had said this from my heart, and if I am asked to fulfil any dream, I will favour MSP only. The government is standing with the farmers in every way," she said.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who is also negotiating with farmer leaders, urged the protesters to cooperate and communicate so that common people should not have to suffer and said that in the formation of new laws, there are so many things to consider that the government wants to discuss with the farmer organisations. "I would like to urge all the leaders from different farmers' organisations to cooperate and communicate so that the common people shouldn't have to suffer. The government is determined in this regard. We have assured them that all the works of administrative nature will be fast-tracked. But in the formulation of new laws, there are so many things to consider. In the coming days, we want to discuss with the farmers' organisations and look for any possible solutions," he said. (ANI)

