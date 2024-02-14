France, Ukraine to sign bilateral deal soon, French foreign minister says

The presidents of France and Ukraine are likely to sign a bilateral agreement soon and Paris will release figures on its military and civilian aid to Kyiv in the coming days, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Wednesday.

"A bilateral accord is in discussion and will be signed probably soon between President Emmanuel Macron and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy," Sejourne told a hearing in parliament.

