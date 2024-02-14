White House's Sullivan says he plans to meet with top intelligence lawmakers on Thursday

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he has a meeting scheduled on Thursday with top intelligence lawmakers, after House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner issued an unusual warning about "a serious national security threat". In a statement on Wednesday, Turner urged President Joe Biden to "declassify all information relating to this threat..."

Sullivan said he is surprised that "Turner came out publicly today in advance of a meeting on the books for me to go sit with him alongside our intelligence and defense professionals tomorrow." Sullivan declined to share any further details on the threat.

