Biden shielding Palestinians in US from deportation, New York Times reports

U.S. President Joe Biden is using executive authority to shield thousands of Palestinians in the U.S. from deportation for the next 18 months, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a memo.

Some 6,000 Palestinians are eligible for the reprieve under an immigration program called Deferred Enforced Departure, the newspaper reported. Biden cited the danger to civilians in Gaza for taking the step, it added.

