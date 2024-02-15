RS Poll Battle Intensifies in Karnataka as BJP-JD(S) Nominates Second Candidate

The Rajya Sabha election scene in Karnataka has hotted up with the BJP-JD(S) combine fielding its second candidate, even though the alliance has the strength to win only one out of the four seats.

Biennial election to fill four vacancies from Karnataka in Rajya Sabha, by the elected Members of the Legislative Assembly, is scheduled for February 27.

The ruling Congress, whose strength is 135 in the 224-member Assembly, along with the support of Darshan Puttanaiah from Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha, and two Independents is expected to retain the three seats.

The BJP and JD(S) with 66 and 19 members, respectively, are in a position to together win one seat.

According to official sources, each candidate has to get 45 votes to win, if there are only four candidates in the fray, but in the case of more candidates, then preference votes kick in.

The Congress has fielded Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrasekhar as party candidates, and all of them filed their nominations on Thursday, accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala Former MLC Narayansa Bandage, who is the BJP candidate, too filed his nomination accompanied by state BJP President B Y Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka among others. They were joined by JD(S) president and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

In a surprise move, JD(S) leader and former Rajya Sabha Member D Kupendra Reddy too filed a nomination today, necessitating a contest. He was accompanied by Kumaraswamy, Vijayendra and Ashoka. The election is necessitated to fill in four Rajya Sabha seats from the state that are getting vacant due to the retirement of Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar from BJP, and Congress' Chandrashekar, L Hanumanthaiah and Hussein, on April 2, after the expiry of the six-year term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)