PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:38 IST
"Shocking Revelations: Hidden force orchestrating NCP name and symbol grab, claims Sule"
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule on Thursday targeted the ''invisible power'', a veiled reference to the ruling BJP, for snatching the party founded by her father.

Talking to reporters, the Baramati Lok Sabha MP said her party has approached the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India's decision to recognise the Ajit Pawar-led faction as the real NCP.

''Sharad Pawar is, was and will be NCP founder and president. The invisible power is doing the misdeed of snatching the party from the founder,'' Sule claimed.

''So we have gone to court as the party and symbol were snatched from the person who built it,'' she added.

Allotting the party name and symbol founded by Sharad Pawar to anyone else is setting a new precedent because a decision is not related to any person but is recorded by history, Sule asserted.

The NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government against the wishes of party founder Sharad Pawar.

