Electoral bond scheme was good method for parties to raise funds: Former LS Speaker Mahajan

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan called the electoral bond scheme, which was struck down by the Supreme Court on Thursday, as a ''good method'' for political parties to raise much needed funds.

The Supreme Court struck down the electoral bond scheme saying it violated the right to information and freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by the Constitution.

The scheme was notified by the Narendra Modi government on January 2, 2018.

In a landmark judgement with far-reaching consequences, the apex court also directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to inform the Election Commission about the names of people who donated money to political parties under the six-year-old scheme.

Queried on the apex court's verdict, Mahajan said, ''I have not read the entire judgement of the Supreme Court and I do not know the entire case. But a good method was devised to fund political parties through the electoral bond scheme. All that can happen is that if there are some shortcomings in it (electoral bond scheme), they will be rectified.'' All parties need funds and the electoral bond scheme was meant to address this, the 80-year-old former MP from Indore said.

''If the Supreme Court says anything (about the electoral bond scheme), people sitting at the top (in power) will think,'' Mahajan added.

