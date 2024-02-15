Left Menu

West Bengal: Funds for MGNREGA workers would be released by March 1, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that funds for MGNREGA workers would be released by March 1 and the delay in release of funds was due to increase in number of workers under the scheme that guarantees a minimum of 100 days of work during a financial year.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that funds for MGNREGA workers would be released by March 1 and the delay in release of funds was due to increase in number of workers under the scheme that guarantees a minimum of 100 days of work during a financial year. Speaking in the assembly CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I had assured that the funds for 21 lakh MGNREGA workers would be released by February 21 but it will take a few days. The final number of workers stands at 24.5 lakh requiring more funds. So the wages of these workers will be disbursed by the state government by March 1. As the number is increased so it would take 7 additional days to open account in the bank and process the amount."

She further said that if the Central government did not release the funds for Awas Yojana beneficiaries by April, the state government would disburse funds for the same from May 1. "If the Central government does not release the funds for 11 lakh Awas Yojana beneficiaries by April, we will disburse funds for the same from May 1. The beneficiaries whose application was cleared for the housing scheme will start getting funds from May 1 with our own money," she added.

The Trinamool Congress leaders have earlier protested in the national capital with placards reading 'Release Bengal Funds Now', 'Bengal deprived 1 lakh 15 thousand crore families, Rs 15,000 crore owed'. TMC MPs have alleged denial of MGNREGA and other housing scheme funds by the central government to the state. (ANI)

