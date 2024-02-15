Left Menu

ED summons TMC leader Mohua Moitra in Foreign Exchange Management Act case on Feb 19

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra to appear before it on February 19 in connection with irregularities in the foreign exchange contravention case.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 20:01 IST
TMC leader Mahua Moitra. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India
  1. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra to appear before it on February 19 in connection with irregularities in the foreign exchange contravention case. The agency wants to question Moitra in the case under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

As per sources, Moitra has been asked to appear before the agency's headquarters in Delhi with some documents related to some foreign investments. The TMC leader has been asked to depose before the investigators who would record her statement based on their queries linked to the case being investigated by the agency.

The 49-year-old politician is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) too and it is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against her on the reference from the Lokpal. It is learnt that the ED case is based on the reference of the CBI case.

Moitra has been in controversy since Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. Dubey had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.Moitra was expelled as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) on December 8 following the Ethics panel's determination of her guilt in the 'cash-for-query' case.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani Group. "Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on the website as per Lokpal Act and nor has CBI put out anything official. 'Sources' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt," Moitra had said on X in November.

Moitra had also approached the Supreme Court challenging her expulsion from the lower house of Parliament in connection with the 'cash-for-query' allegations.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

