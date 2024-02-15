South Africa's Ramaphosa says he will sign National Health Insurance bill
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that he will sign the National Health Insurance bill which is waiting for his approval after it was passed by lawmakers last year.
"It is a matter of time," he told journalists.
