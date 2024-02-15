"My family in Delhi...": Sonia pens emotional note for people of Raibareli after opting out of LS polls

A day after filing her nomination for elections to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday, penned an emotional note for the people of Raibareli, the Congress's 'pocket-borough' in Uttar Pradesh that she still holds till the general elections are notified. Saying that she would not seek a fresh term in the Lower House from the Congress stronghold in the upcoming polls, Sonia wrote, "My family in Delhi is incomplete without you. It becomes complete after visiting Raibareli--meeting you all. This relationship is very old and deep, which I have received from my in-laws' house as fortune."

Expanding on the 'relationship' that the Gandhi family shares with the people of Raibareli, the veteran Congress leader stated further, "In the first Lok Sabha polls after independence, you elected my father-in-law, Firoze Gandhi, and sent him to Delhi as your representative. Later, you elected my mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, as your representative. With so many ups and downs, this relationship of ours continued to be on the path of love and excitement. And our dedication towards it gradually strengthened." She added that the people of Raibareli welcomed her with open arms and extended their 'unwavering support' after she lost her husband and mother-in-law (later former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi).

"During the past two elections, you have been standing with me like a hard rock. I can never forget that. I am proud to say that whatever I am today, it is because of you," she wrote. Sharing that she wouldn't contest the seat this year owing to her advancing age and health concerns, Sonia wrote, "Due to my health and age, I would not be able to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. After this decision, I will not have the opportunity to serve you in a direct way. However, my heart will always belong to you."

Sonia was elected as an MP from Raibareli for the first time in 2004. Since then, the Congress leader has been representing the Congress stronghold in the Lower House. The current chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party served as the party's national president for almost 22 years, between 1998 and 2022, and is a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

