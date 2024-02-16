Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 07:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 07:00 IST
We will take all actions that have to be taken: West Bengal Police on BJP leaders being detained en route to Sandeshkhali
DIG Barasat Sumit Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid a political storm over BJP's sexual harassment allegations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, DIG Barasat Sumit Kumar said that all necessary actions will be taken to ensure the safety of the area. This comes after the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with four legislators, were detained by the police at Rampur village en route to Sandeshkhali.

"...Keeping in mind the safety of the area, Police officials and Government officials we had to make arrangements. We have made strong arrangements...We are requesting them to go back...Police is doing its work, we are going to the villages and teams are asking locals to give us their complaints, if any...We are aware about this matter, we will take all actions that have to be taken," said the DIG. Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides. The police personnel and the protesting BJP workers came to blows on Wednesday after the latter tried to defy the prohibitory orders clamped in the vicinity of the SP's office in Basirhat prior to the demonstration.

"The day before yesterday what party men (BJP) did in Basirhat everyone is aware of that. 37 policemen were injured. 11 people were arrested. Sandeshkhali is a sensitive zone. Information is coming from central IB and state IB that trouble could mount so keeping in mind the safety of the area, Police officials and Government officials, we have made strong arrangements," said the DIG. DIG Barasat Kumar said that police teams are visiting the village continuously to ensure the safety in the area.

He further said, "We are requesting them to go back. Police are doing their work, we are going to the villages and teams are asking locals to give us their complaints, if any. State government and police are aware of this matter, we will take all actions that have to be taken. We are requesting the villagers to file complaints if there are any incidents of sexual harassment. Strong action would be taken against the culprits. We will do everything to provide protection to these women," he added. Earlier a policeman allegedly assaulted Suvendu Adhikari after he staged a sit-in protest in Rampur along with the legislators.

"A police officer named Amin Ul kicked me with his boot. They did that to the LoP. I will protest for a while, and if they do not rethink their decision, I will move the HC... A mere DSP kicked a four-time MLA, ex-minister, LoP, two-time MP, and three-time councillor. What kind of behaviour is this," he said as he along with six BJP leaders were suspended from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly early this week for staging protests and demanding a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Sandeshkhali issue in the House. While speaking to the media, the BJP leader said that he would go to the court, and come back with full legal authority.

"Section 144 is violated only in the question of Suvendu Adhikari because he defeated Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram. He belongs to the BJP and is the LoP. Only Suvendu Adhikari is prevented illegally...Tomorrow, I will move the Calcutta High Court. Nobody can stop me. I will go to the court, and come back with full legal authority," he said. With the situation in Sandeshkhali threatening to spiral out of hand, the TMC government, earlier, reimposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in and around 500 metres of areas in seven-gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

