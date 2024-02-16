"Daataon ka Samman aur Annadaataon ka Apamaan": Jairam Ramesh's jibe at Centre

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a dig at the central government regarding its resistance against the ongoing farmers' protest on the Delhi border. Jairam Ramesh is presently in Bihar part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi which is now in its final phase.

He criticised the way the central government has deployed heavy security to resist the protest. "It is a matter of great regret that the way the Modi government is treating the farmers, see tear gas is being thrown through tear gas drones, nails have been put in, it seems like you are in a war with the farmers and farmer organizations. They have been stopped from coming to Delhi and I say again and again that the speciality of the Modi government is this, "Chand daataon ka Samman aur Annadaataon ka Apamaan" (Respect for donors and disrespect for food providers)," Jairam Ramesh said while speaking to ANI in Bihar's Sasaram.

Travelling on trucks and trolleys loaded with food, bedding and other supplies, the farmers began their "Delhi Chalo" march on Tuesday morning after talks with the government failed to yield a commitment on minimum prices for a range of crops. Speaking on the Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal, the Congress leader said it is condemnable adding that politicisation of the incident is not right.

"Atrocities on women anywhere, any violence is condemnable, it is unfortunate. It should be investigated and whatever legal action should be taken should be taken by the state government, as law and order is the responsibility of the state government, they should take it seriously and the politicisation of this issue is not right," he said. He further said that as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has reached Bihar, Rahul Gandhi will hold talks with the farmers in Rohtas and later will address a gathering in Kaimur along with former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav.

"Today is the 34th day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and Rahul Gandhi will have conversations with farmer leaders in Rohtas today...Today around 2:30 pm, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi will address a gathering in Kaimur and at around 5 pm, the yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh," Jairam Ramesh said. He further affirmed the ongoing dialogue between the opposition parties part of the coalition, INDIA adding that the "formula to adopt is going on".

"The formula that we have to adopt is going on and see, this is democracy, and being the spokesperson of the party, I would still like to say that talks are still going on between our leaders and between the leaders of different parties," the Congress leader said. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi in his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Bihar's Sasaram. The Yatra reached its final stage in Bihar and is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh later today.

Yadav was seen driving Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the lead jeep as the yatra made its way through Sasaram with the RJD leader acknowledging his ally in his post on x. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi as it enters Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. She will join her brother in Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh after the yatra enters the state from Bihar.

The East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra traverses 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of "nyay" (justice) while meeting common people on the way. (ANI)

