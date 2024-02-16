Left Menu

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel Expresses Interest in Contesting Lok Sabha Polls from Mumbai

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Imtiaz Jaleel said on Friday that he is keen to contest from Mumbai in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it will help AIMIM expand its presence in other areas. Jaleel, who won from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (earlier Aurangabad) in 2019, told news channel ABP Majha that AIMIM is often labelled as the 'B team of BJP' but so many people (from other parties) are "now sitting on its lap". "We are confident of winning in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Then why should we not try to spread our base in other areas," he said, expressing his wish to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai. "I'll discuss my (Mumbai) plan with party chief Asaduddin Owaisi when we meet in Akola on February 18," he said.

