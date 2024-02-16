Left Menu

BJP's Attempt to Visit Unstable Sandeshkhali Foiled

We said only four of us would go, but we were not permitted, Union Minister Annapurna Devi, who is the convenor of the team, told reporters.The central team will later meet Governor C V Ananda Bose in Kolkata.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 12:24 IST
A central team of the BJP on Friday was stopped by police from visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which has been rocked by protests over alleged atrocities on villagers by TMC leaders, Union Minister Protima Bhoumik said. The police did not allow the central team of BJP MPs to go to the unrest-hit Sandeshkhali, citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, she said.

After being stopped at Rampur village on the way to Sandeshkhali block, the six-member BJP central team began a sit-in.

"The BJP central team was stopped by police from visiting unrest-hit Sandeshkhali. The police are citing prohibitory orders. We said only four of us would go, but we were not permitted," Union Minister Annapurna Devi, who is the convenor of the team, told reporters.

The central team will later meet Governor C V Ananda Bose in Kolkata.

