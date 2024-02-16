BJP's Attempt to Visit Unstable Sandeshkhali Foiled
We said only four of us would go, but we were not permitted, Union Minister Annapurna Devi, who is the convenor of the team, told reporters.The central team will later meet Governor C V Ananda Bose in Kolkata.
- Country:
- India
A central team of the BJP on Friday was stopped by police from visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which has been rocked by protests over alleged atrocities on villagers by TMC leaders, Union Minister Protima Bhoumik said. The police did not allow the central team of BJP MPs to go to the unrest-hit Sandeshkhali, citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, she said.
After being stopped at Rampur village on the way to Sandeshkhali block, the six-member BJP central team began a sit-in.
"The BJP central team was stopped by police from visiting unrest-hit Sandeshkhali. The police are citing prohibitory orders. We said only four of us would go, but we were not permitted," Union Minister Annapurna Devi, who is the convenor of the team, told reporters.
The central team will later meet Governor C V Ananda Bose in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Section 144
- Annapurna Devi
- Protima Bhoumik
- West
- CrPC
- Sandeshkhali
- Rampur
- Kolkata
- Bengal
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Burkina may quit West African currency union, but not Mali
UKMTO says explosion reported near vessel west of Yemen's Hodeidah
Conrad hopes SA draw inspiration from women's side, West Indies, 'Bafana Bafana' ahead of NZ Test series
War with Russia? Kremlin says the West is trying to demonise Russia
TMC's Derek O'Brien claims 'Adhir-BJP-CPI(M)' alliance in Behrampur, other LS seats in West Bengal