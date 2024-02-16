Left Menu

Bihar: Lalu Yadav says "doors remain open" for Nitish Kumar, even as son citicises the Bihar CM

It's been a month since Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an exit from the Grand Alliance and joined hands with the NDA, however, RJD still seems hopeful of Kumar again making a 'U-turn' as RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav said that "doors remain open".

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 13:17 IST
Bihar: Lalu Yadav says "doors remain open" for Nitish Kumar, even as son citicises the Bihar CM
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's been a month since Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an exit from the Grand Alliance and joined hands with the NDA, however, RJD still seems hopeful of Kumar again making a 'U-turn' as RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav said that "doors remain open". When asked about giving a chance to Nitish Kumar again, Lalu Prasad Yadav said,Ab aayenge toh dekhenge, khula hi rehta hai darwaaza' (if he will we will see, door remains open)."

A day earlier, the duo was seen exchanging pleasantries in a brief encounter at the state assembly. Despite their brief interaction, the footage of their meeting became widely discussed on social media. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since their recent separation. During this, Lalu was accompanied by his son, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Further, when asked if Rahul Gandhi could become the Prime Minister, Lalu said, "Koi kami thodi hai, koi kami nahi hain, (there is no incompetency in him)." Lalu also claimed that during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections they are going to remove Prime Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, contradicting his father's statement, Tejashwi Yadav launched a fresh attack on Nitish Kumar while addressing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Friday in Sasaram and said that the Bihar CM does not want to listen to anyone. "You all very well know how our CM is, he does not want to listen to anyone. He used to say 'I will die, but won't join BJP'...We decided to stay with Nitish ji, no matter how much we have to sacrifice, only to defeat BJP in 2024. We had appointed a tired Chief Minister, "said Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi in his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday and was seen driving Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the lead jeep as the yatra made its way through Sasaram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024