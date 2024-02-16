Bihar: Lalu Yadav says "doors remain open" for Nitish Kumar, even as son citicises the Bihar CM

It's been a month since Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an exit from the Grand Alliance and joined hands with the NDA, however, RJD still seems hopeful of Kumar again making a 'U-turn' as RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav said that "doors remain open". When asked about giving a chance to Nitish Kumar again, Lalu Prasad Yadav said,Ab aayenge toh dekhenge, khula hi rehta hai darwaaza' (if he will we will see, door remains open)."

A day earlier, the duo was seen exchanging pleasantries in a brief encounter at the state assembly. Despite their brief interaction, the footage of their meeting became widely discussed on social media. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since their recent separation. During this, Lalu was accompanied by his son, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Further, when asked if Rahul Gandhi could become the Prime Minister, Lalu said, "Koi kami thodi hai, koi kami nahi hain, (there is no incompetency in him)." Lalu also claimed that during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections they are going to remove Prime Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, contradicting his father's statement, Tejashwi Yadav launched a fresh attack on Nitish Kumar while addressing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Friday in Sasaram and said that the Bihar CM does not want to listen to anyone. "You all very well know how our CM is, he does not want to listen to anyone. He used to say 'I will die, but won't join BJP'...We decided to stay with Nitish ji, no matter how much we have to sacrifice, only to defeat BJP in 2024. We had appointed a tired Chief Minister, "said Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi in his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday and was seen driving Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the lead jeep as the yatra made its way through Sasaram. (ANI)

