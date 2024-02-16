Modi's Resurgence Threatens State-specific Regional Parties' Existence, Warns P Chidambaram

Veteran Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Friday said he cannot predict the future of the INDIA bloc as he is not part of the negotiating committee of the national alliance, but said that the return of Narendra Modi and the BJP to power would cause an existential crisis to state-specific regional parties.

He said the Ram temple in Ayodhya could be a factor in the upcoming elections but ''whether it will be a decisive one, only time will say''.

''I cannot say anything about the future of the bloc because I'm not part of the national alliance's negotiating committee and also not part of INDIA bloc meetings. My information is only secondhand or even thirdhand. But I sincerely hope that all the remaining parties understand that the return of Mr Modi and the BJP to the Centre will cause an existential crisis to the state-specific regional parties,'' Chidambaram told PTI in an exclusive interview here.

The veteran Congressman was recently in the city for a discussion on his new book 'The Watershed Year-Which Way Will India Go?'.

Chidambaram added that the Congress is attempting to forge the INDIA alliance with stable and deep-rooted political parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)