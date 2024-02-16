Left Menu

At least one killed in collapse at Florence construction site

One worker died and three were injured in a collapse at a construction site in the Italian city of Florence, Italian news agency Ansa reported on Friday, while local officials said the death toll was set to rise.

Reuters | Florence | Updated: 16-02-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

One worker died and three were injured in a collapse at a construction site in the Italian city of Florence, Italian news agency Ansa reported on Friday, while local officials said the death toll was set to rise. The firefighters wrote on their official account on social media platform X that the accident took place in the city's northwestern area and was caused by the collapse of a slab in a prefabricated building.

Ansa said the workers were building a supermarket. Eugenio Giani, the president of the Tuscany region, told the SkyTG24 news channel that two workers were pulled out from the rubble in very critical conditions and that there was very little hope for three other workers still trapped underneath the slab.

On Telegram, Giani said earlier more than one person had died, without giving an exact figure. Florence Mayor Dario Nardella said separately to SkyTG24 that three workers died, three were in hospital in stable condition, and an unspecified number was still unaccounted for.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences to the families of the workers. "I am following the development of the situation with apprehension and I thank all those who are participating in the search for the missing and in the rescue operations for the injured," she wrote on X.

