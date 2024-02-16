Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muratov calls Navalny death 'murder'

Russian newspaper editor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov told Reuters on Friday the death of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny was "murder", and said that he believed prison conditions had led to his demise.

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a procedural probe into the death, the Investigative Committee said.

(Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)