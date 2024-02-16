Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muratov calls Navalny death 'murder'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:23 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian newspaper editor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov told Reuters on Friday the death of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny was "murder", and said that he believed prison conditions had led to his demise.
Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a procedural probe into the death, the Investigative Committee said.
(Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Alison Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian bomb damages hospital, prompts evacuation in northeastern Ukraine -officials
Ukraine, Russia complete prisoner exchange amid mystery surrounding downed plane
Thailand deports dissident Russian rock band to Israel
ANALYSIS-Russian oil flows through Red Sea still face lower risks
U.S. investor Calvey has not pleaded guilty to Russian embezzlement charge -Ifax cites lawyer