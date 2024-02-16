Prince Harry on King's cancer: 'any sickness brings families together'
King Charles's cancer diagnosis could bring the British royal family closer, his estranged son Prince Harry told ABC News on Friday. "Any illness, any sickness, brings families together."
King Charles's cancer diagnosis could bring the British royal family closer, his estranged son Prince Harry told ABC News on Friday. When asked if illness can have a reunifying effect on a family, and if that was possible in the royal family's case, Harry said: "Yeah, I'm sure."
"Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis - the strength of the family unit coming together," he told Good Morning America in a snippet of the interview aired by the network. "Any illness, any sickness, brings families together."
