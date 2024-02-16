Latvian president: Navalny was 'brutally murdered' by Kremlin
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said on X on Friday that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was "brutally murdered by the Kremlin". "Whatever your thoughts about Alexei Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That's a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia's current regime. My condolences to the family and friends," he wrote.
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:33 IST
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said on X on Friday that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was "brutally murdered by the Kremlin".
"Whatever your thoughts about Alexei Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That's a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia's current regime. My condolences to the family and friends," he wrote.
