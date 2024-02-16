Britain's Sunak says Navalny's death 'terrible news'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday news of Alexei Navalny's death was terrible, and paid tribute to the Russian opposition leader.

"This is terrible news. As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life," Sunak said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Russia, for whom this is a huge tragedy."

