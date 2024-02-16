Zelenskiy says German support 'critical' for Ukraine as military aid decreases

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on a visit to Berlin, said on Friday German support for his country was "critical" as military supplies from other partners had decreased while Russia had a critical advantage in artillery on the front line.

Zelenskiy, speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, called for the confiscation of all Russian assets so that they can be channelled to Ukraine for its recovery.

