US seeking to confirm Navalny's death, White House security adviser says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:31 IST
The United States is actively seeking confirmation of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's reported death, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NPR on Friday.
"If it's confirmed, it is a terrible tragedy," Sullivan told National Public Radio in an interview.
