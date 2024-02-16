Left Menu

CPI(ML) Liberation MLA disqualified from Bihar assembly

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:44 IST
CPI(ML) Liberation MLA disqualified from Bihar assembly
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Manoj Manzil was on Friday disqualified from the Bihar assembly, three days after he was awarded life sentence by a court in a murder case.

According to a notification issued by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, Manzil's disqualification shall be in effect from February 13, the date of his ''conviction and sentence'', in accordance with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act.

The Left leader, who represented Tarari assembly constituency of Bhojpur district, was convicted in an eight-year-old murder case by the MP/MLA court at Arrah, the district headquarters.

His party, which is now left with 11 MLAs in the 243-strong assembly, had alleged that Manzil was ''a victim of a conspiracy by the BJP''.

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya had also pointed out that while Manzil was convicted ''for the killing of one person'', none of the accused in massacres carried out by private militias of landlords, has ever received punishment.

His disqualification also comes as a setback for the 'Mahagathbandhan', close on the heels of three RJD MLAs siding with the ruling NDA ahead of the trust vote won by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024