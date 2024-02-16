In Munich, Guterres calls for new global order that works for all
UN News | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:52 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moody's puts New York Community Bancorp on review for downgrade
Moody's puts New York Community Bancorp on review for downgrade
Moody's puts New York Community Bancorp on review for potential 'junk' downgrade
Israeli military: Troops killed dozens of Gaza militants in past day
EXCLUSIVE-Iran's Guards pull officers from Syria after Israeli strikes - sources