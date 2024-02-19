Left Menu

"Seeing another Hemant Soren in Delhi": BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva on Kejriwal skipping ED summons

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Monday criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for evdaing the summons for questioning by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the excise policy case linked to money laundering.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 14:55 IST
"Seeing another Hemant Soren in Delhi": BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva on Kejriwal skipping ED summons
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Monday criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for evading the summons for questioning by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the excise policy case linked to money laundering. He said that calling a summons which was even accepted by the court 'illegal' is contempt of court."Look, the summons which is being called illegal, I want to tell you that under section 174 of the IPC, the court accepted that the summons is right, you should appear in the court, then under that section, the court accepted that. Then this calling summons is illegal, this in itself is contempt of court, the case that has now gone to the court, about which you are talking again and again, is also under 204 CrPC," Virendraa Sachdeva," said while speaking to ANI on Monday.

"In Delhi, we are seeing another Hemant Soren in Arvind Kejriwal, this running away from the investigating agency and all. The problem with Arvind Kejriwal is that he cannot accept this. If they have committed theft in the name of liquor policy they think that they can get out of it with the help of learned lawyers. Now the law is doing its work, the investigating agency is doing its work and Arvind Kejriwal is not doing his job today," he added. He further hit out at Kejriwal saying that he will also face the same fate as his colleagues in the party, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

"So tomorrow the truth of the liquor scam will have to be brought before the people of Delhi, like Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal will also get punishment. Once the truth comes out, Arvind Kejriwal will also have to face the same fate as a corrupt and misgoverning person," the BJP chief said. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal skipped another summons asking to appear for questioning by ED in connection with the excise policy case.

The AAP called the ED summons 'illegal' saying that the matter of the validity of the summons is now in the court. "ED itself has gone to court. Instead of sending summons again and again, ED should wait for the court's decision," a party source said.

Hours after Kejriwal skipped the summons, the agency claimed that the court had taken cognizance of a complaint by the probe agency under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief. Section 174 pertains to not obeying a legal order to attend a certain place in person or by an agent.

The complaint was filed against Kejriwal for intentionally disobeying the first three summons issued to him, sources said. Sources in the agency claimed that the court has taken cognizance of the same and has prima facie accepted that Kejriwal has committed an offence for which he is liable to be prosecuted, they added.

They further said that the question in front of the court is not about the validity of the summons but rather the illegal act on the part of Kejriwal of intentionally disobeying the said three summons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024