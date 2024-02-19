"Seeing another Hemant Soren in Delhi": BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva on Kejriwal skipping ED summons

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Monday criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for evading the summons for questioning by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the excise policy case linked to money laundering. He said that calling a summons which was even accepted by the court 'illegal' is contempt of court."Look, the summons which is being called illegal, I want to tell you that under section 174 of the IPC, the court accepted that the summons is right, you should appear in the court, then under that section, the court accepted that. Then this calling summons is illegal, this in itself is contempt of court, the case that has now gone to the court, about which you are talking again and again, is also under 204 CrPC," Virendraa Sachdeva," said while speaking to ANI on Monday.

"In Delhi, we are seeing another Hemant Soren in Arvind Kejriwal, this running away from the investigating agency and all. The problem with Arvind Kejriwal is that he cannot accept this. If they have committed theft in the name of liquor policy they think that they can get out of it with the help of learned lawyers. Now the law is doing its work, the investigating agency is doing its work and Arvind Kejriwal is not doing his job today," he added. He further hit out at Kejriwal saying that he will also face the same fate as his colleagues in the party, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

"So tomorrow the truth of the liquor scam will have to be brought before the people of Delhi, like Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal will also get punishment. Once the truth comes out, Arvind Kejriwal will also have to face the same fate as a corrupt and misgoverning person," the BJP chief said. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal skipped another summons asking to appear for questioning by ED in connection with the excise policy case.

The AAP called the ED summons 'illegal' saying that the matter of the validity of the summons is now in the court. "ED itself has gone to court. Instead of sending summons again and again, ED should wait for the court's decision," a party source said.

Hours after Kejriwal skipped the summons, the agency claimed that the court had taken cognizance of a complaint by the probe agency under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief. Section 174 pertains to not obeying a legal order to attend a certain place in person or by an agent.

The complaint was filed against Kejriwal for intentionally disobeying the first three summons issued to him, sources said. Sources in the agency claimed that the court has taken cognizance of the same and has prima facie accepted that Kejriwal has committed an offence for which he is liable to be prosecuted, they added.

They further said that the question in front of the court is not about the validity of the summons but rather the illegal act on the part of Kejriwal of intentionally disobeying the said three summons. (ANI)

