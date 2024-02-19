Kerala Governor assures raising wild elephant attack with state and centre, asks people not to resort to violence

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday assured the residents of Wayanad that he will take up the issue regarding frequent wild elephant attacks in the region with the State and the Central governments. "I have already contacted concerned ministers to understand the issue. And I assure you, this paper here with me, I will take up all these issues with the state government and with the central government. Whatever we can do, we shall do everything, whatever we are capable of. That is the only thing that I can say at this stage," the governor said.

Earlier in the day, the governor visited the families of victims of the wild elephant attacks in Wayanad district. During his visit, a letter was handed over to him which was signed by the residents demanding protection from the wild animal attacks. The governor has assured possible action on the same.

He further urged the people to not indulge in any form of violence adding that the notion that engaging in violence is the only way to garner the attention of the authorities is wrong. "But everyone has to understand violence is not a solution to anything. Violence is negation of democracy, negation of human values, is negation of civilised conduct," he said.

"And instead of telling the ordinary people, I am telling myself and I'm telling the authorities that a situation should not arise where people have in their mind that unless you indulge in violence nobody is going to listen to them. That should not happen. The message should not go as that we will listen to you or visit you only when you indulge in violence," Governor Khan said. "I came to know only about the incident the day before yesterday. And Raj Bhavan immediately contacted the district administration. I wanted to come a day before yesterday but they requested us to postpone by one day. Because according to them, the situation at that point in time was a bit uncomfortable. So I agreed immediately because I did not want to create any difficulties for them. That's why I came today," he said.

The governor first visited the house of the deceased Ajeesh and met his family. He then visited VP Paul, a Forest Department watcher, at his residence in Wayanad, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant.

"And today my purpose was that I will come here, I will go to the affected families, share their grief. And we are in no position to repair that grief. We can't bring those people back. But at least tell them that in this hour of grief, we are with them. Our sympathies are with them, our hearts are with them," the governor said. According to Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran, the incidents of attack happened when the elephant ventured into a residential area near Mananthavady.

After the incident, the Kerala government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and also assured a job to one of the family members of the deceased. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed officials to hold a high-level meeting to discuss the issues related to wildlife attacks in Wayanad.

According to the CM's office, a meeting will be held in Wayanad on February 20. Revenue, Forest and Local Self-Government Department ministers will attend the meeting. People's representatives, including the representatives of local bodies of Wayanad district and officials, including high-level officials, will participate in the meeting.

The situation remains tense in Wayanad as authorities' grapple with the increasing frequency of wildlife-related incidents. Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested in Pulpally following incidents of violence after three back-to-back deaths caused by wild elephant attacks. (ANI)

