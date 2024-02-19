MP Congress protests outside IT office in Bhopal over party's frozen account

Amid allegations of partisan politics ahead of elections, Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday staged a sit-in outside the Income Tax office in Bhopal to protest against party's frozen account. Several Congress leaders and party workers including MLA Arif Masood, former minister PC Sharma, Mahila Congress State President Vibha Patel and others were present in the protest.

"The way the account of the Congress Party has been freezed is a malicious act of the Central Government. They are freezing the account of a national party that fought for the country's independence. Apart from this, notices were served to several Congress leaders and to appear before the IT office in Delhi. Today we have staged a protest in front of the Income Tax Office against all these injustices," Congress leader PC Sharma told ANI. "Elections (Lok Sabha polls) are about to be held and freezing the party's accounts at this time is wrong and unethical. They are holding a peaceful protest against it," Sharma added.

He further alleged that there is pressure from the Central Government on the Income Tax Department due to which this action is being taken. Earlier, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken alleged that the party's accounts were frozen by the Income Tax department and called it the "freeze of democracy".

In a press conference held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on February 16, Maken said, "I have very disturbing news to share with all of you. The accounts of the Congress party have been frozen and also those of the Youth Congress have been frozen." "We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing. On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized. Income tax asked for Rs 210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The crowdfunding money in our accounts has been frozen. Just 2 weeks before elections when the opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing democracy" he added.

The Congress leader questioned the motive behind the alleged freeze of party accounts ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary elections. "When the principal opposition party's accounts have been frozen just two weeks before the announcement of the national elections. Do you think democracy is alive in our country?" Maken remarked.

"We don't have money, we don't have money to pay the salaries, not only Nyay Yatra but all political activities will be impacted. We appealed in the Income Tax appellate tribunal the day before yesterday and the hearing is going on. We believe in the judiciary," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)