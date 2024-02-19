Left Menu

Indian Hindu group goes to court over lioness named after Hindu deity

A Hindu group has gone to court in India over the naming of a lioness in a zoo after the Hindu deity Sita, calling it blasphemous and an assault on the community's religious beliefs.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 16:17 IST
Indian Hindu group goes to court over lioness named after Hindu deity

A Hindu group has gone to court in India over the naming of a lioness in a zoo after the Hindu deity Sita, calling it blasphemous and an assault on the community's religious beliefs. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), or World Hindu Council, wants the court to order the name to be changed.

It has also objected to a plan to keep the five-year-old lioness in the same wildlife park as a lion called Akbar - the name of a 16th century Moghul ruler - as part of an exchange programme among Indian zoos. The two cats are currently housed in the North Bengal Wildlife Animals Park.

The VHP, which is linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party, says the beasts were given their names by the government of West Bengal state, which is run by an opposition regional party. VHP said in a statement it had received calls and complaints "from different corners of the country" over the names.

The complaint to the court, written by VHP's West Bengal secretary Lakshman Bansal, said the group had observed "with deep anguish" the naming of the cat as Sita. She is the consort of Lord Ram and herself is a sacred deity to all Hindus across the world, it said. "Such act amounts to blasphemy and is a direct assault on the religious beliefs of all Hindus," it said.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal threatened protests if officials refused to change the name and the location of the lions. "Sita and Akbar cannot be allowed to live together," Bansal said.

Akbar was a Mughal emperor who consolidated Muslim rule over much of the Indian subcontinent, a period which Hindu nationalist groups consider as the darkest phase for Hindus. A senior official in the wildife park said documents related to the case have been provided to the court and the park will abide with the court's decision.

Religious issues have long divided India, - which has a Hindu majority of about 80% of its 1.42 billion people but also the world's third largest Muslim population. In recent years, Modi's government and other leaders of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have changed several Muslim and British colonial names of roads, cities and public spaces in what they say is a campaign to revive ancient Indian history.

But sectarian disputes have flared and led to sporadic violence, including over religious sites. Muslim advocates accuse the BJP of discriminating against them and imposing laws interfering with their faith. Modi denies this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024