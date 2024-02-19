Left Menu

Nagaland Congress stages protest against IT Department

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 19-02-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 20:09 IST
As part of the nationwide protest, Nagaland Congress on Monday staged a silent protest outside the Income Tax office in Dimapur against the freezing of the party's bank accounts.

Nagaland Congress president S Supongmeren Jamir claimed that with the Lok Sabha elections just a few months away, it is a politically motivated agenda to suppress democracy in the country.

"Since the Parliamentary election is coming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are afraid of the activities of the Congress and INDIA bloc," he said while addressing the media on the sidelines of the protest.

The Congress' main bank accounts were frozen on Friday over an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore but an I-T appellate tribunal later allowed it to operate them, pending a further hearing next week, a huge relief for the party which said the move had impacted all political activity.

The Congress is trying to restore democracy but the BJP government is totally against it, Jamir asserted.

BJP through its ideological parent RSS is trying to do away with secularism in the country, he claimed. The NPCC president also stated that the Congress will put up a candidate for the coming Lok Sabha elections in Nagaland.

