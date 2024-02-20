Ukraine condemns Polish farmers for grain spillage on rail tracks
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov called the emptying of Ukrainian grain on rail tracks by Polish protesters on Tuesday a "political provocation".
"The scattering of Ukrainian grain on the railroad tracks is another political provocation aimed at dividing our nations," Kubrakov said on the social media platform X.
Ukraine's ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, urged Polish police to respond.
