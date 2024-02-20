BJP president Nadda to be on two-day visit to Mumbai from tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will begin his two-day visit to Mumbai on Wednesday. The BJP chief will participate in several public and organizational programs.

According to the BJP, during his stay, JP Nadda will also address the party workers and will take cluster meetings. Besides, he will also inaugurate the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj sculpture. He will also hold a tiffin meeting with the Mumbai Election Steering Committee from 1 pm in Vasant Smruthi.

Also, Nadda will address the party's workers' convention on Wednesday which will be organized at BMC Ground in Mumbai. On Thursday, the BJP President will inaugurate the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj sculpture at Band Stand and will also hold interaction with beneficiaries of the government schemes. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday urged party workers to strive hard in the Lok Sabha polls to take the party beyond the 370-seat mark and expressed confidence that the Modi government will return to power scoring a hat-trick and create a record.

Addressing the party's National Convention in Delhi, Nadda spoke of the BJP's commitment to the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha event on January 22 in Ayodhya. "We all here are happy and full of enthusiasm but with this we have to stay alert and work with full force to cross 370 (seats) and more than 400 for NDA. We have to cross 370 and for that, we have to work with full strength at every booth. Workers of BJP work very hard, I have full faith in you that you will fully immerse yourself, and BJP, under the leadership of Modiji, will score a hat-trick in the third term and will move forward by breaking record," Nadda said. (ANI)

