China hopes France continues role in healthy, stable Sino-European relations, foreign minister says

China hopes France will continue a constructive role in developing healthy and stable Sino-European relations by enhancing mutual trust and promoting integration of interests, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said.

The minister, in meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, said China hopes to work together as a stabilising force in the world, according to a foreign ministry statement on Wednesday.

